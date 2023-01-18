Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Jeremy Losoya Alaniz, 900 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Continuous sexual abuse of a child less than 14 years of age, and 42 counts of possession of child pornography.
• Sidney Renee Cavness, 2800 block of Poplar St., Kerrville – Recklessly abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence.
• David Randl Gregory, 1400 block of Broadway, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence with intent to impair investigation.
• Timothy Daniel Grier, 2200 block of Deer Run Pass, Canyon Lake, Texas – Driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 years of age.
• Jose Candelario Rodriguez, 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek, San Antonio – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 500 block of Westbend, San Antonio – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Dalton Randal Smith, 200 block of Westminster St., Kerrville – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Vincent Michael Torres, 2900 block of Hunt St., Kerrville – Possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Autumn Renee Walker, 400 block of E Grand Oaks Dr., Harper – Evading arrest with previous convictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.