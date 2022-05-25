Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Anthony Hernandez and Gabriela Mora, May 16.
• Matthew Wayne Este and Kathy L. Tonner, May 17.
• Keaun Isaiah Valverde and Emily Nicole Clifton, May 17.
• Dalton Webb Strickland and Tanya Geraldine Zendejo, May 17.
• Germain A. Ibarra-Rodriguez and Karola Gabriela Reina Plowells, May 17.
• Christopher Lee Wilkinson and Lindsey Marie McLaughlin, May 17.
• Juan Francisco Cuellar and Olga Martinez Serrano, May 18.
• Willis Bennie Whitaker Jr. and Charlotte Hudson Harris, May 19.
• Francisco Alvarez Rodriguez and Susuki Grisel Alvarez, May 20.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Jewel D. Scott of Kerrville and David A. Scott of Boerne, May 18.
