Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Steven Ray Jilek and Crystal Ann Sunday, June 18.
• Justin Paul Manahan and Hayley Goodman Hill, June 18.
• Kolby Grant Vincent and Jade Reign Davis, June 21.
• Donicio Daniel Aleman and Allison Nicole Scalise, June 21.
• Jerome Jay Adair and Michelle Nicole Vega, June 21.
• Jacob Gonzales and Lori Lee Rodriguez, June 23.
• Gage Everett Freeland and Maria de los Angeles Altamirano Carlos, June 23.
• Samuel Leroy Urenda and Audrey Raeanna Basquez, June 23.
• Nicholas Robert Nute and Ashley Johnelle Longoria, June 24.
No divorces were reported this week.
