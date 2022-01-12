Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Juan Carlos Nava and Joleen Nicole Conejo, Jan. 3.
• Cecil Carlton Baldwin and Carla Lynn Schumacher, Jan. 3.
• Gilberto Ramos Ayala Jr. and Dora-Lee Brooke Johnson, Jan. 3.
• Roberto Molina and Terry Fulton Sallee, Jan. 3.
• Robert Wilson Roth and Dawn Rene Smith, Jan. 3.
• Isaac Dominik Doty and Jaycie Nicole Vornsand, Jan. 6.
• Ian Mikal Collum and Miranda Taryn Land, Jan. 7.
• Brandon Wayne Kiker and Kristy Kay Howell, Jan. 7.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Hannah Marie Grote of Kerrville and Caleb James Alain Rogers of Boerne, Jan. 6.
