Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication on a suspicious person call in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on April 17.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on April 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third conviction or more in the 400 block of Meeker Rd. on April 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 years of age, and fleeing a police officer, in the 400 block of Burleson Blvd. on April 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, and public intoxication, in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker S on April 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and public intoxication, in the 2100 block of Singing Wind on April 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and resisting arrest, in the 100 block of Water St. on April 23.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating a minor in possession of tobacco products in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on April 20.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence misdemeanor assault on a juvenile problem call in the 2800 block of Locust St. on April 17.
• KPD is investigating assault on a pregnant person at a disturbance call in the 1900 block of Junction Hwy. on April 18.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat of a family, and stalking, in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on April 18.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat causing fear of serious bodily injury in the 500 block of Westminster St. on April 21.
• KPD is investigating stalking in the 500 block of Preston Trail Lp. on April 22.
• An arrest was made for terroristic threat of the family in the 800 block of Margaret Dr. on April 22.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 1900 block of Leslie Dr. on April 23.
Robberies
• An arrest was made for aggravated robbery in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 18.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating forgery of a government instrument in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on April 18.
• KPD is investigating theft of a firearm in the 400 block of Fifer St. on April 19.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100, and public intoxication, in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on April 19.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions in the 100 block of Main St. on April 21.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 400 block of Water St. on April 22.
• An arrest was made for theft of less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on April 22.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in Mile 507 of IH 10 on April 17.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 700 block of Travis St. on April 18.
• KPD served a warrant in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on April 22.
Accidents
• KPD is investigating duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the 300 block of Water St. on April 17.
• KPD is investigating an accident involving a vehicle more than $200 in the 400 block of Sidney Baker S on April 18.
• KPD responded to a minor accident on April 20.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 100 block of Jasper Ln. N on April 20.
• KPD is investigating an accident involving a vehicle more than $200 in the 600 block of Riverhill Blvd. on April 23.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on April 17.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on April 18.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on April 18.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 3800 block of Riverside Dr. on April 20.
• An arrest was made for operating a motor vehicle with the wrong license plate in the 400 block of Methodist Encampment Rd. on April 20.
• KPD is investigating disorderly conduct fighting with another person in the 300 block of George Ct. on April 22.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 600 block of Jefferson St. on April 23.
