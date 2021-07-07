Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Dakotah Rhea White and India Rain Harrison, June 25.
• William Ray Tinsley and Sarah Elizabeth McClung, June 25.
• Timothy Francis Nagle and Jeanette Marie Davis, June 25.
• Esteban Rocio Ornelas and Fernanda Rocio Palacios, June 28.
• Walter James Tilley and Elizabeth Marie Esparza, June 29.
• Dillon Ray Allen and Wendi Ann Paden, June 30.
• Elizabeth Courtney Smithson and Laura Elizabeth McKernan, June 30.
• Jaime Saldana and Donna Victoria Peterson, June 30.
No divorces were reported this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.