Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1800 block of Lowrance St. on Oct. 19.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 20.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 20.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Wesley Dr. on Oct. 20.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Amelia Ct. on Oct. 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, and an active warrant, in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and evading arrest with previous convictions in the 300 block of W Main on Oct. 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 23.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1900 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 24.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and an active warrant, in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 24.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 19.
• KPD is investigating possession of tobacco products by a minor in the 1600 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 20.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Oct. 19.
• KPD is investigating threatening to publish or publishing intimate visual material in the 1400 block of Water St. on Oct. 19.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 100 block of Stephanie Dr. on Oct. 19.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 21.
• KPD is investigating harassment in the 2100 block of Aurora Dr. on Oct. 24.
• KPD is investigating intentional bodily injury to a child/elderly/disabled in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Oct. 25.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building, and theft of property between $100-$750 in the 300 block of Powell Ave. on Oct. 20.
• KPD is investigating burglary of vehicles on the 100 block of Ivy Ln. on Oct. 22.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 600 block of Meadowview Ln. on Oct. 21.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on Oct. 24.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 24.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 25.
• An arrest was made for theft of property between $100-$750 in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 25.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 19.
• A warrant arrest was made during a traffic stop in the 3600 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 19.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo on Oct. 20.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 21.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1000 block of Denton St. on Oct. 22.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2300 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Oct. 22.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Pearl St. on Oct. 22.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 23.
• Two warrant arrests were made in the 600 block of Jefferson St. on Oct. 23.
• Two warrant arrests were made in the 200 block of Pearl St. on Oct. 25.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 23.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating duty upon striking an unattended vehicle more than $200 in the 200 block of Travis St. on Oct. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.