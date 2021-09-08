Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Hayden Brince Abel III, 600 block of Anchor Dr., Port Aransas – Burglary of a habitation intending a felony other than theft.
• Rafael Arredondo, 3100 block of Wyoming, El Paso – Assault on a public servant.
• John Shaw Breeding, 100 block of Silver Hills Rd., Kerrville – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Brian Steven Dasch, 1900 block of West Lane, Kerrville – Intentional bodily injury of a child/elderly/disabled.
• Antonio Hernandez Flores, 600 block of FM 479, Mountain Home – Continuous sexual abuse of a child less than 14.
• Arthur Bosquez Hernandez, 100 block of Reid Graham Rd., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Marsha Renee Howell, 3200 block of Junction Hwy., Ingram – Assault on a family member with previous convictions.
• William Austin Thomas Lombrana, 100 block of Elm Ln, Kerrville – Seven counts of possession of child pornography.
• Kennedy Ray Martin, 700 block of Delmer, San Antonio – Bail jumping.
• George Antoine Massad, 1300 block of Bandera Hwy., Kerrville - Assault on a family member with previous convictions.
• Erick Moreno, 5500 block of Arapahoe, Houston – Seven counts of smuggling of persons.
• Roland Eric Reyes, 1000 block of Front St., Comfort – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a family member to impede breathing, assault on a pregnant person, and continuous violence against the family.
• Jacob Toby Rodriguez, 3100 block of Junction Hwy., Ingram – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Charles Vance Tillian, 1000 block of Friendship Lane, Fredericksburg – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jamari Stone Timmons, 2800 block of Poplar St., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
