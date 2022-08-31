Alcohol Offenses
An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Stonewall St. on Aug. 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2500 block of Memorial Blvd. on Aug. 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Aug. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 700 block of Loop 534 on Aug. 24.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 25.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Aug. 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 2300 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Aug. 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 700 block of Water St. on Aug. 28.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 28.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 22.
• An arrest was made for use or possession of inhalant paraphernalia in the 400 block of Water St. on Aug. 23.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Aug. 23.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 24.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Aug. 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 26.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 26.
• An arrest was made for inhalant possession or use in the 400 block of Main St. on Aug. 26.
• KPD is investigating two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1300 block of Bandera Hwy. on Aug. 27.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 5000 block of Hwy. 27 on Aug. 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 200 block of Schreiner St. on Aug. 27.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and a local warrant, in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 28.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 700 block of Hill Country Dr. on Aug. 23.
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order in the 200 block of Palmer St. on Aug. 23.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat causing imminent fear of serious bodily injury in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 25.
• Child abuse was reported at KPD on Aug. 25.
• KPD is investigating harassment in the 600 block of Stephen St. on Aug. 26.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat of the family in the 1300 block of Jackson Rd. on Aug. 26.
• KPD is investigating assault against the elderly or disabled, and terroristic threat interrupting a public place, in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 28.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 28.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating fraudulent use or possession of less than 5 identifying items in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on Aug. 22.
• KPD is investigating fraudulent use or possession of less than 5 identifying items, and wire fraud, in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on Aug. 25.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Upper St. on Aug. 25.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on two felony warrants from another agency in the 200 block of Chapman Dr. on Aug. 23.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Aug. 26.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 2700 block of Legion Dr. on Aug. 26.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1400 block of E Main St. on Aug. 28.
Accidents
• KPD is investigating duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the 2100 block of Dena Dr. on Aug. 28.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 100 block of Riverhill Club Ln. on Aug. 22.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker S on Aug. 23.
• KPD is investigating a missing person in the 1200 block of Hilltop Rd. on Aug. 25.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 700 block of Olympic Dr. on Aug. 25.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 26.
• An arrest was made for criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 600 block of Tivy St. on Aug. 28.
