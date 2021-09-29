• Caitlin Barrett Houston, 600 block of FM 479, Mountain Home – Possession of drug paraphernalia. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• John Paul Richardson, 300 block of Mae Dr., Kerrville – Failure to identify with fugitive intent. $500 fine, deferred 3 months and court costs of $799.
• Neil Alexander Strand, P.O. Box, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $533.
• Jolene White, P.O. Box, Fredericksburg – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $1 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $573.
