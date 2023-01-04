• Fasil Salem Ali Alqahtani, 100 block of Forrest Valley, San Antonio – Two counts of violation of probation. Seven days in jail.
• Alyssa Nicole Alvarez, 200 block of Briar Oaks Dr., Azle, Texas – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $91.
• Eduar Alexander Amador Arias, 100 block of Shannon Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. One day in jail and court costs of $523.
• Christopher Levy Arnold, 500 block of Lake Dr., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $250 fine and court costs of $363.
• Janie Louise Black, 1900 block of Hwy. 16 N, Bandera – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Robin Christina Brandon, 900 block of Stoneleigh Rd., Center Point – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Tara Esquivel, 600 block of Travis St., Kerrville – Theft of property between $100-$750. $250 fine, deferred 12 months, 25 hours of community service and court costs of $360.
• Eduardo Gonzalez Jr., 1800 block of Possum Wolf, San Antonio – Unlawfully carrying a weapon. $1,000 fine, 69 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Brenton Charles Graham, 2600 block of FM 2054, Tennessee Colony, Texas – Resisting arrest. $500 fine and court costs of $375.
• Colby Ryan Robinson, 900 block of Barnett St., Kerrville – Criminal trespass. $500 fine, 13 days in jail and court costs of $335.
• Sierra Marie Rodriguez, 4900 block of USAA Blvd., San Antonio – Driving while intoxicated. $1,500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Placido Raylan Segura, 400 block of Frontier Town Loop, Bandera – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $91.
• Shawn Paul Steele, 100 block of Riverview Dr., Center Point – Possession of dangerous drugs. $1,000 fine, 32 days in jail and court costs of $435.
• Jamari Stone Timmons, 2800 block of Poplar St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated, and violation of probation. $2,000 fine, 214 days in jail and court costs of $493.
• Adam Caley Torkelson, 800 block of Lee St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $1,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $891.
• Brett Ian Tucker, 2400 block of Yorktown Dr., Ennis, Texas – Unlawful restraint. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Tyler Garrett Wheeler, 1100 block of Barbara Ann, Kerrville – Violation of probation. Three days in jail.
• Mario Vasquez Williams, 700 block of Swigert St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
