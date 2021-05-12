• Staci Diane Adams, 2300 block of Memorial Blvd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $10 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Letreace Nyco Castillo, 400 block of Josephine St., Kerrville – Criminal trespass. $100 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $370.
• Tammy Daun Ellebracht, 200 block of Harville, Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $413.
• Dawson David Fuller, 900 block of FM 407 E, Argyle, Texas – Criminal mischief, three counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $2,000 fine, deferred 12 months and court costs of $1,800.
• Melissa Kay Inselmann, unit block of Persimmon Way, Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $413.
• Christopher William Lucas, 14900 block of Burnside St., Portland, Ore. – Possession of drug paraphernalia. $200 fine and court costs of $320.
• Leslie Leann McCartney, 4700 block of 42nd St., Lubbock – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $468.
