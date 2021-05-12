Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Ernest Carrasco, 100 block of Michon Dr., Kerrville – Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Ivan Compean, 400 block of Leland, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Erin Marie Corcoran, 5900 block of Hwy. 27 E , Center Point – Manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm of a controlled substance.
• George Nolan Hines, 200 block of Chad Ln., Center Point – Continuous sex abuse of a child less than 14, and aggravated sexual assault of a child.
• Jesse Lara Jr., 1100 block of Lytle, Kerrville – Evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Jose Alfredo Lara, 1300 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrville – Aggravated sexual assault of a child, and five counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
• Laura Lynn Lowrey, 500 block of Westway Dr., Kerrville – Credit card abuse.
• Mica Marie McCormick, 200 block of Loyal Valley, Kerrville – Felony bail jumping.
• Rheanna Paige Nolan, 200 block of Third Rd., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Daniel James Patterson, 500 block of Harper St., Kerrville – Evading arrest or detention with previous conviction.
• Patrick Joseph Patton, General Delivery, Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Mauricio Arreola Reyes, 300 block of Pearl St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, two counts of manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, and tampering with evidence.
• Joseph Kenneth Richel, General Delivery, Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and assault on a peace officer.
• Joshua Avery Schmerbeck, P.O. Box, Center Point – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Gregory James Serafin, unit block of Linda Dr., Fredericksburg – Felony bail jumping.
• Shobin Puthen Shanko, 6600 block of Star Streak Dr., Austin – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Lindsey Nicole Strickland, No address - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Nathanael Reuel Thomison, 100 block of Cynthia Dr., Kerrville – Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.
• Jeanie Marie Trejo, 800 block of Robinson Ave, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Othello Vargas, 300 block of W Main St., Kerrville – Three counts of family violence injury of a child.
