Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Sidney Baker S on Sept. 1.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 1300 block of Broadway on Sept. 1.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Sept. 2.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 2.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on Sept. 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 3.
• An arrest was made for minor consuming alcohol, minor in possession of alcohol, and minor in possession of tobacco products, in the 200 block of Clay St. on Sept. 3.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of W Main St. on Sept. 3.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest, in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 5.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Clara St. on Sept. 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and obstruction or retaliation, in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and criminal trespass of real property, in the 800 block of Water St. E on Sept. 7.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 3400 block of Loop 534 on Sept. 10.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 2800 block of Locust St. on Sept. 10.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for minor in possession of tobacco products, and minor in possession of a fictitious driver’s license, and KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 2200 block of Main St. on Sept. 2.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 200 block of Jefferson St. on Sept. 3.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and a local warrant, in the 700 block of Country Club Ln. on Sept. 6.
• KPD is investigating possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of Hwy. 27 on Sept. 7.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 7.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, failure to identify as a fugitive, and a local warrant, in the 400 block of W Schreiner St. on Sept. 8.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 8.
• An arrest was made for three counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of Fredericksburg Rd. on Sept. 9.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat of serious bodily injury to a public servant in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Sept. 2.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 600 block of Goss St. on Sept. 3.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury, and burglary of a habitation, in the 1100 block of Main St. on Sept. 5.
• KPD is investigating indecency with a child by fondling in the 600 block of Travis St. on Sept. 5.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat of the family in the 100 block of Lowry St. on Sept. 7.
• KPD is investigating Class C misdemeanor assault in the 1200 block of Water St. E on Sept. 8.
• KPD is investigating continuous sexual abuse of a child less than 14 YOA, indecency with a child by fondling, and aggravated sexual assault of a child, in the 100 block of Cynthia Dr. on Sept. 8.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 200 block of Miller St. on Sept. 10.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building, theft of property from a building between $750-$2,500, and criminal mischief between $100-$750, in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 8.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Sept. 8.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on Sept. 2.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 400 block of Meadowview Ln. on Sept. 5.
• KPD is investigating fraudulent use or possession of between 5 and 10 identifying times reported at KPD on Sept. 7.
• KPD is investigating pick-pocketing in the 1400 block of Bandera Hwy. on Sept. 8.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1700 block of Water St. E on Sept. 1.
• An arrest was made on two local warrants in the 1200 block of Jackson Rd. on Sept. 1.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1100 block of E Main St. on Sept. 2.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 2.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on Sept. 3.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Sept. 6.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1800 block of Lowrance St. on Sept. 7.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2800 block of Bandera Hwy. on Sept. 3.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 3.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Sept. 3.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating reckless damage of property on a disturbance call in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on Sept. 1.
• KPD is investigating a missing person in the 3900 block of Oak Park Dr. on Sept. 1.
• KPD is investigating unlawful carry of a weapon reported at KPD on Sept. 2.
• KPD filed a case of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 3000 block of Nichols St. on Sept. 5.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 800 block of Loop 534 on Sept. 7.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass of a treatment center in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 8.
• KPD is investigating a runaway in the 300 block of Blanks St. on Sept. 9.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 100 block of W Davis St. on Sept. 10.
• KPD located a runaway in the 300 block of Blanks St. on Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.