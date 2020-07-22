Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on July 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Lytle St. on July 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on July 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on July 15.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on July 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker S on July 17.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on July 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, possession of less than 1 gm. of a concealed substance, and resisting arrest, in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on July 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on July 18.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on July 13.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on July 14.
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of Summer Lp. on July 15.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on July 16.
• KPD filed a case of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 200 block of Hays St. on July 18.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license, in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker on July 19.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass, and resisting arrest, in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on July 14.
• KPD is investigating violation of a protective order in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on July 16.
• KPD is investigating indecent assault in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on July 17.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 400 block of Main St. on July 18.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 500 block of Westminster St. N on July 18.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on July 14.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 100 block of Main St. on July 17.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on July 14.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on July 17.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1400 block of Second St. on July 18.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on July 14.
• KPD is investigating an accident involving damage to a motor vehicle in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on July 15.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on July 13.
