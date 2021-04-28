• Whitney Leann Chapman, 100 block of Tremper Trl., Center Point – Possession of dangerous drugs. 45 days in jail and court costs of $320.
• James George Crabb Jr., 100 block of Arapaho Trl., Bandera – Theft of property between $100-$750. $500 fine, 49 days in jail and court costs of $335.
• Jacob Anthony Cruz, 100 block of Ridge Rd., Center Point – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $788.
• Deen Duane Huckaby, 1400 block of Lytle St., Kerrville – Two counts of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest, and bail jumping. $1,000 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $1,696.
• Tyler Matthew Kiley, 100 block of Jasper Ln., Kerrville – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and burglary of motor vehicles. $2,000 fine, 86 days in jail and court costs of $735.
• Sherry Denise Markwardt, 100 block of CR 3592, China Spring, Texas – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $363.
• Jacob Brennan Martin, 200 block of Hamilton, Kerrville – Fraudulent destruction or removal of writing. $500 fine, 207 days in jail and court costs of $350.
• Valerie Angelica Menchaca, 100 block of Brink Ave., Center Point – Resisting arrest, and failure to identify giving false information. $750 fine, 5 days in jail and court costs of $650.
• Justin Lee Nigh, 200 block of 14th St., Junction – Theft of property between $100-$750, and resisting arrest. $1,000 fine, 13 days in jail and court costs of $720.
• oseph Douglas Rowan, P.O. Box, Ingram – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $488.
• Brandy Michelle Sheriff, 700 block of Tennis St., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, deferred 9 months and court costs of $413.
• Armando Soto Jr., 6500 block of Cagnon Rd., San Antonio – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 209 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Zachary Vaughn Wachter, 900 block of S Llano St., Junction – Assault causing bodily injury. $500 fine, 71 days in jail and court costs of $370.
