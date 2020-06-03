Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 500 block of Westminster St. on May 22.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on May 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 years of age in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on May 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Main St. on May 27.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license and driving with an open container of alcohol in the 4200 block of Loop 534 on May 28.
• KPD is investigating public intoxication in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on May 31.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Bluebonnet Dr. on May 31.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 400 block of Stephen St. on May 22.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on May 24.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 700 block of Guadalupe St. on May 24.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on May 29.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1200 block of Hilltop Rd. on May 23.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 700 block of Smokey Mountain Dr. on May 25.
• KPD is investigating a terroristic threat to interrupt activity in a public place in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Dr. on May 28.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on May 30.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. on May 31.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 400 block of Charles St. on May 31.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on May 22.
• Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Bandera Hwy. on May 23.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building on Coronado Dr. on May 28.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 1000 block of Guadalupe St. on May 29.
Thefts
• KPD assisted another agency in the recovery of a stolen motor vehicle in the 2600 block of Calle De Robles Ln. on May 26.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on May 26.
• Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on May 27.
• Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Travis St. on May 27.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 800 block of Lois St. on May 26.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1000 block of North St. on May 28.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on May 31.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on May 23.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 400 block of Manor Dr. on May 26.
• Driving with an invalid license was reported in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on May 27.
• An arrest was made for driving without a license in the 400 block of Meadowview Ln. on May 28.
• An arrest was made for disorderly conduct by display of an offensive gesture in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on May 30.
