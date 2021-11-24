Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• William Jack Tisdale and Patricia Smith Vaughn, Nov. 12.
• Michael Wallace Mitchell and Catheryne May Masters, Nov. 12.
• Dale Lee Kuehn and Amanda Nichole Fish, Nov. 12.
• Jonathan Justus Orson Neymour and Sara Kathleen Lohmeyer, Nov. 16.
• Leslie H. Burris and Lisa M. Botting, Nov. 16.
• Michael David Ploch and Destiny Marie Villarreal, Nov. 16.
• Bill Tom Ferguson and Barbara Ann Dewell, Nov. 17.
• Andrew Isaac Ross and Zelma Nicole Honeycutt, Nov. 17.
• Eliseo Sanchez Sanchez and Berenice Chavez Bautista, Nov. 17.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Jake Riley Walther of Kerrville and Mary J. Walther of Kerrville, Nov. 16.
