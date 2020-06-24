Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication on Coronado St. on June 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on June 16.
• An arret was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 600 block of Main St. on June 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on June 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 1500 block of Jefferson St. on June 17.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on June 20.
• An arrest was made at a traffic accident for driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and duty on striking a fixture greater than $200, in the 2700 block of Memorial Blvd. on June 20.
• KPD is assisting another agency to investigate driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Junction Hwy. on June 20.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Southway Dr. on June 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on June 21.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in the 900 block of Washington St. on June 16.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 600 block of Junction Hwy. on June 16.
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of Main St. on June 17.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, on IH-10 at mile marker 510 on June 18.
• KPD is investigating manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance and driving without a license in the 200 block of Pearl St. on June 19.
• An arrest was made for possession or use of inhalant paraphernalia in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on June 19.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 700 block of Main St. on June 20.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating sexual assault in the 1400 block of Cedar Dr. on June 15.
• Assault was reported in the 300 block of George Ct. on June 15.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo on June 15.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact in the 200 block of Schreiner St. on June 16.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 3100 block of Flanders Dr. on June 16.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact and criminal trespass, and KPD is investigating possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 2800 block of Nichols St. on June 17.
• KPD filed a case of family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 600 block of Travis St. on June 18.
• KPD is investigating harassment in the 100 block of Avery Rd. on June 21.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 600 block of Bluebonnet Dr. on June 21.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 600 block of Lantern Pkwy. on June 19.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on June 21.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2600 block of Singing Wind on June 15.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 600 block of Junction Hwy. on June 16.
Warrant Arrests
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on June 15.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on June 17.
