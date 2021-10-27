Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Joel Perez Arreola and Paola Machuca, Oct. 15.
• Christopher Allen Smith and Letechia Ann Collier, Oct. 15.
• David Andrew Verona and Elizabeth Rose Itz, Oct. 18.
• Jerome Clifford Cobb and Ashley Renee Peery, Oct. 18.
• Jeremy Justin Wiklund and Darby Michel Free, Oct. 18.
• Fidencio Aaron Castillo Fraire and Andrea Bonifacia Vela, Oct. 18.
• Destry Johnson and Megan Rene Campbell, Oct. 18.
• Jeffrey Alan Nannen and Silvia Alejandra Truitt, Oct. 19.
• Jose Alberto Lopez and Tawny Corinne Parker, Oct. 21.
• Alberto Rios Elizondo and Lorena Arias Botello, Oct. 21.
• Richard Lynn Featherston Jr. and Sheyanna Dawn Neutze, Oct. 21.
• Mickie Reese Talavera and Meagan Alexandra Collazo, Oct. 21.
• Christian Anthony Delgado and Bella Priscilla Ruiz, Oct. 21.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Ayla Michelle Andrews of Kerrville and Jason Louis Andrews of Kerrville, Oct. 4.
• William Lee Elmore of Kerrville and Eileen Marie Elmore of San Bernadino, Calif., Oct. 15.
• Yolanda Hernandez of Kerrville and Victor Manuel Hernandez of Kerrville, Oct. 20.
