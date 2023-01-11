Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Billy Dean Hardy and Sherry Rene Farenthold, Dec. 30.
• Timothy Charles Smith and Leticia Quintanilla Gauna, Dec. 30.
• Donald Sigurd Keller and Viveca Lynn Franklin, Jan. 3.
• Jacob Lee Shively and Denisse Fernandez Herrera, Jan. 3.
• Kyler Felton Goodman and Jocelyn Limon, Jan. 4.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Claire McKenzie Logue of Kerrville and Ryan Joseph Logue of Camp Verde, Dec. 30.
