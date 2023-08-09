Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker S on Aug 1.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Water St. on Aug 2.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Aug 3.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Pearl St. on Aug. 4.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1600 block of First St. on Aug. 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 200 block of Hays St. on Aug. 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 6.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. S, on July 31.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2800 block of Junction Hwy. on July 31.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug 1.
• An arrest was made for two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, public intoxication, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug 2.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, and a local warrant, in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 6.
• An arrest was made for possession of marijuana between 4 oz. to 5 lbs. in the 100 block of Bailey Jo Dr. on Aug. 6.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 6.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating indecency with a child in the 500 block of Peterson Dr. on July 31.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 900 block of Redbud Ln. on July 31.
• An arrest was made for stalking in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Aug 2.
• KPD is investigating stalking in the 1100 block of Norfolk Ln. on Aug 3.
• KPD is investigating harassment in the 700 block of Water St. on Aug. 4.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 600 block of Olympic Dr. on Aug 1.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 400 block of C St. on Aug 3.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 2100 block of Waterfront Dr. on Aug 3.
• An arrest was made for swindling, driving while intoxicated third offense or more, failure to identify with fugitive intent, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in Mile 510 of IH-10 on Aug. 4.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 5.
• An arrest was made for swindling, evading arrest, and failure to identify giving false information, in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on Aug. 5.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path N on Aug 1.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Aug 2.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, and resisting arrest, in the 1000 block of Main St. on Aug 3.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Aug 3.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1200 block of Medina Hwy. on Aug. 4.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency, and failure to identify with fugitive intent, in the 1600 block of Bandera Hwy. on Aug. 5.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 400 block of Water St. on Aug. 5.
Accidents
• KPD responded to three major accidents on Aug 1.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 5.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license in the 1000 block of Main St. on Aug 1.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 400 block of Burleson Blvd. on Aug 1.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief less than $100 in the 600 block of Harper St. on Aug. 4.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1100 block of Norfolk Ln. on Aug. 5.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 2800 block of Comanche Trace Dr. on Aug. 5.
• An arrest was made for interfering with an emergency request for assistance in the 600 block of Bow Ln. on Aug. 5.
• KPD is investigating cruelty toward non-livestock animals in the 500 block of Brian St. on Aug. 6.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1300 block of Bandera Hwy. on Aug. 6.
