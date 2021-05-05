Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Rikki Jo Godwin and Sharilee Marie Guice, April 26.
• Lloyd Allen Jenkins and Kimberly Ray Crider, April 26.
• Michael Joseph Hamilton and Desiree Lynne Exline, April 27.
• Bruce Allen Clark and Dianna Nelson Wilson, April 27.
• Matthew Stephen Brandt and Saharra Dawne Fogle, April 28.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Jessica Renee Watson of Hunt and Earl Edward Watson of Kerrville, April 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.