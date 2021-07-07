Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker on June 28.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1000 block of Guadalupe St. on June 29.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on June 29.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on June 29.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 300 block of Crestwood Dr. on July 1.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence, in the 500 block of Water St. on July 1.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on June 29.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse of the elderly in the 100 block of Fawn Ridge Trail on June 29.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on June 30.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $1,500-$20,000 from a building in the 4100 block of Stone Creek Dr. on July 1.
• KPD is investigating fraudulent use or possession of identifying information of the elderly in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on July 1.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on July 1.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1400 block of E Main St. on June 29.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 100 block of Chole Way on July 1.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in Mile 506 Eastbound of IH-10 on June 29.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating a missing person in the 1800 block of Lois St. N on June 29.
• KPD is investigating violation of a protective order on a suspicious circumstances call in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on June 29.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1800 block of Lowrance St. on July 1.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 800 block of Webster Ave. on July 1.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Sidney Baker on July 1.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 700 block of Water St. on July 1.
