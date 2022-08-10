Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Pete Guadalupe Garcia and Brittany Dawn Howell, July 29.
• Benny Dwayne Alexander Jr. and Brittany Lynn Smith, July 29.
• David Oren Edrington II and Amie Cavazos, Aug. 1.
• Everardo Hernandez Montero and Esperanza Onate Melendez, Aug. 1.
• Mark Russell Glenewinkel and Sherri Michelle Hills, Aug. 1.
• Matthew William Osterhoudt-Roux and Stephanie Ann Taylor, Aug. 2.
• Joseph Alvin Meek and Janeth Quillano Pacana, Aug. 2.
• Nathanael Fredrick Tiedemann and Melodi Victoria Outfleet, Aug. 2.
• Austin Davis O'Quinn and Ashley Nicole De La Cerda, Aug. 2.
• Rodney Keith Weeks and Delilah Ariel Delacruz, Aug. 3.
• Alfredo Gandara Flores and Eloisa Robledo, Aug. 4.
• Shan Dwayne Ballard and Suzann Winn Mathews, Aug. 5.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Robert Michael Graham of Kerrville and Shari Lynn Graham of Hye, Texas, July 28.
• Christy Darlene Ewen of Kerrville and James Matthew Ewen, July 28.
