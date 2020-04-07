• Italia Nauja Wisdom Jones, 1400 block of Park St., Kerrville – Violation of a protective order. One day in jail and court costs of $300.
• Victor Alejandro Ramirez-Tapia, 100 block of Old Loop, Bandera – Four counts of burglary of a vehicle, attempted burglary of a building, theft of property between $100-$750, two counts of theft between $750-$2,500, criminal mischief between $100-$750, four counts of evading arrest, and failure to identify. 262 days in jail and court costs of $4,900.
