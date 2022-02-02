• Dillon Ray Allen, 200 block of McNeil St., Ingram – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $750 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $360.
• Jason Louis Andrews, 1800 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $166.
• Adial Carrizales, 400 block of Fuller St., Kerrville – Violation of probation. $2,000 additional fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $75.
• Victor Lee Garcia, 100 block of Glen Ct., Kerrville – Duty on striking an unattended vehicle. $500 fine, deferred 12 months and court costs of $413.
• Brad Allen Garrigan, 400 block of Loyal Valley, Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of dangerous drugs. $750 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $620.
• Joshua Max Jablinski, 5600 block of Heron Dr., Buda, Texas – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $166.
• Rene Edward Lira, 400 block of Burleson Blvd., Kerrville - Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
