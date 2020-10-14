Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and an accident involving more than $200 damage to a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Main St. on Oct. 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 600 block of Travis St. on Oct. 8.
• An arrest was made for consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 1400 block of Cedar Ln. on Oct. 9.
• An arrest was made for minor in possession of alcohol, and consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 10.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 10.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and terroristic threat against a peace officer, with an active warrant, in the 300 block of Water St. on Oct. 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 11.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass in the 2600 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 6.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 900 block of Main St. on Oct. 7.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 900 block of Tivy St. on Oct. 8.
• KPD is investigating possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 8.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of Concho Dr. on Oct. 8.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 9.
• An arrest was made for possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 500 block of Main St. on Oct. 10.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in the 300 block of W Schreiner St. on Oct. 10.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for assault on a pregnant person in the 2900 block of Legion Dr. on Oct. 5.
• KPD filed a case of family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 7.
• KPD filed a case of stalking in the 400 block of Lawson St. on Oct. 8.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 200 block of Water St. on Oct. 5.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 1600 block of Quinlan Creek Dr. on Oct. 9.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 1700 block of Deer Trl. on Oct. 10.
Thefts
• An arrest was made for theft in the 500 block of Main St. on Oct. 5.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 from a building in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 8.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 1700 block of Jefferson St. on Oct. 9.
• KPD is investigating purse snatching in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Oct. 9.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 10.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 900 block of Barry Dr. on Oct. 6.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Benson Dr. on Oct. 7.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 8.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Tivy St. on Oct. 8.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Tivy St. on Oct. 9.
• A warrant arrest was made, with failure to identify, in Mile 514 of IH-10 on Oct. 11.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 4200 block of Loop 534 on Oct. 9.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 11.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for Class C misdemeanor criminal mischief in the 2900 block of Nichols St. on Oct. 6.
• KPD is investigating Class C misdemeanor criminal mischief in the 100 block of Fairview Dr. on Oct. 7.
• An arrest was made for tampering with evidence in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Oct. 7.
• An arrest was made for running a red light, harassing a public servant, and resisting arrest in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 10.
