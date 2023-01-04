Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Jeremy Michael Gervais and Angela Marie Acevedo, Dec. 16.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Jeremy Michael Gervais and Angela Marie Acevedo, Dec. 16.
• Joel J. Araiza and Ann Nicole Hyden, Dec. 19.
• Joseph Taylor Detterman and Bethanie Lynne Miracle McComb, Dec. 19.
• Jason Dean Collier and Brandi Rose Yarbrough, Dec. 22.
• Christopher Gerald Crider and Monica Gail Allen, Dec. 27.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• xxxxxx
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.