Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Will Allen Anderwald, unit block of Rio Vista, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Anthony Jeffery Baldwin, 1900 block of Thurman St., Kerrville – Felony bail jumping.
• Dimas Alexis Barahona-Garcia, 1800 block of Strawcove, New Braunfels – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Laura Lyn Casanova, 900 block of Paschal, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Alexys Keyanna Cervantes, 1600 block of 1st St., Kerrville – Delivery of 1/4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana, and manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Humberto Alejandro Contreras, 5900 block of Paloma Dr., Spring, Texas – Four counts of possession of child pornography.
• John David Davidson, 1600 block of 1st. St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Terry Lynn Draffen, 200 block of Meadow Brook Dr., Fredericksburg – Soliciting prostitution.
• Amy Ruth DuCharme, 600 block of Lois St., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Alexander Hayes Eldred, 600 block of W 31st St., Austin – Felony bail jumping.
• Sanora Diane Fain, 200 block of Oak Ln., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Kory James Monroe Feeney, 3300 block of Legion Dr., Kerrville – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Ernest Robert Andrew Fields Jr., 100 block of Beaver Rd., Ingram – Six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and continuous sex abuse of a child less than 14 years of age.
• Angel Ashley Gonzales, 1700 block of Village St., Denton, Texas – Seven counts of smuggling of persons.
• Ambrose Gordon III, 1000 block of Donna Kay Dr., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• James Robert Griffin, 300 block of Lincoln, Kerrville – Failure to comply with sex offender registration with previous conviction.
• Matthew John Guidry, 7300 block of Autumn Grove Dr., Houston – Eleven counts of smuggling of persons.
• Miguel Alejandro Hernandez Ramos, 2900 block of Ridgecrest Dr., Grandbury, Texas – Four counts smuggling of persons.
• Jaciel Hernandez, 2900 block of Mesquite, Grandbury, Texas – Five counts of smuggling of persons.
• Juan Garcia Hernandez, 600 block of Josephine, Ingram – Two counts of sexual assault of a child, and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
• Christian Burke Honeycutt, 100 block of Middle Forest Dr., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Travis Glenn Jackson, 400 block of Moore St., Ingram – Criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000.
• Glenn Earl Kelley, 300 block of George St., Kerrville – Three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child less than 14 years of age, and four counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
• Jesus Salvador Mata-Lopez, 7100 block of Manchester, Houston – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and two counts of smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit.
• Izayah Christian Means, 200 block of Harper Rd., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of less than 2 arbitrary units of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of 4 oz. to 5 lbs. of marijuana.
• Treylon Davion Owens1100 block of Brecken Ridge Cove Ln., League City, Texas – Three counts of smuggling of persons firearm enhanced.
• Eric Galindo Reza, 100 block of Fawn Run, Kerrville – Two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child less than 14 years of age, and indecency with a child by sexual contact.
• Dalis Nichelle Rodriguez, 600 block of Milton St., Kerrville – Possession of less than1 gm. of a controlled substance.
Edwin Adan Rodriguez, 1000 block of Goldfinch Dr., Desoto, Texas – Seven counts of smuggling of persons.
• Jorge Joseph Romero, 5600 block of Belcrest St., Houston – Five counts of smuggling of persons.
• Kindra Laray Sass, 1800 block of Strawcove, New Braunfels – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Gabriel Jose Flores Segura, 300 block of Fifer St., Kerrville – Two counts of manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Vincent Moises Soulas, unit block of Napolito, San Antonio – Two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Johnathon Lee Valdez, 2300 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Assault on a family member to impede breathing.
• Dale Lemoyne Walker, 200 block of Westminster St., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Brett Chebon Washington II, 1600 block of Cornerstone Ct., Beaumont, Texas – Theft of property between $2,500-$30,000.
• Christian Anthony Watson, 2800 1st. Ave., Lake Charles, La. – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.
