Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Holdsworth Dr. on Dec. 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of Loop 534 on Dec. 14.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, failure to identify giving false information, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 17.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and driving without a license, in the 600 block of Jefferson St. on Dec. 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 3100 block of Riverside Dr. on Dec. 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 400 block of Meeker Rd. on Dec. 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 500 block of Main St. on Dec. 19.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated at a major accident in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Dec. 19.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Travis St. on Dec. 14.
• An arrest was made for possession of a dangerous drug in the 1100 block of Main St. on Dec. 14.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 1900 block of Loop 534 on Dec. 15.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Dec. 17.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawfully possessing a weapon, in the 300 block of Water St. on Dec. 18.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 18.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat of the family, and violation of a temporary restraining order, in the 2200 block of Rit Jons Dr. on Dec. 14.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact in the 1100 block of Jackson Rd. on Dec. 14.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact in the 100 block of N Cynthia Dr. on Dec. 17.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact in the 200 block of Caruthers Ln. on Dec. 17.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 900 block of Tomahawk Trl. on Dec. 18.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, interfering with an emergency call, and criminal mischief between $100-$750, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 18.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 2100 block of Memorial Dr. on Dec. 18.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1400 block of Water St. on Dec. 14.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1900 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 15.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 16.
KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 from a building in the 300 block of Candace Dr. on Dec. 16.
• KPD is investigating trademark counterfeiting between $2,500-$30,000 in the 500 block of W Main St. on Dec. 18.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750, failure to identify giving false information, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, and an arrest warrant, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 17.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 19.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 19.
Warrants
• An arrest for two warrants was made in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo on Dec. 13.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 800 block of Washington St. on Dec. 13.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 16.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 15.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 7:58 p.m. on Dec. 16.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 7:14 a.m. on Dec. 17.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 4:26 p.m. on Dec. 17.
• KPD is investigating a major accident reported at KPD on Dec. 18.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass in the 100 block of Ivy Ln. on Dec. 13.
• KPD is investigating arson in the 100 block of Miller St. on Dec. 14.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 500 block of Robinson Ave. on Dec. 16.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 17.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 400 block of Jennings Blvd. on Dec. 17.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 1400 block of Bandera Hwy. on Dec. 19.
