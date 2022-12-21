• Louis Jason Aguilar, 600 block of Lois St., Kerrville – Evading arrest. $1,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $360.

• Sophia Joy Bennett, 100 block of Box Elder Dr., Kerrville – Attempted possession of marijuana. The fine was waived and court costs were $116.

