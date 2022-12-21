• Louis Jason Aguilar, 600 block of Lois St., Kerrville – Evading arrest. $1,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Sophia Joy Bennett, 100 block of Box Elder Dr., Kerrville – Attempted possession of marijuana. The fine was waived and court costs were $116.
• Paula Miller Buxton, 100 block of Meeker Rd., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $250 fine and court costs of $353.
• David Anthony Case, 4100 block of Earhart Blvd., New Orleans, La. – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Drayvin Joe Castro, 3400 block of Junction Hwy., Ingram – Duty on striking a fixture more than $200, minor consuming tobacco, resisting arrest, and burglary of motor vehicles. $500 fine, 85 days in jail and court costs of $1,059.
• Robert Aleman Charnichart Jr., 3300 block of Riverside Dr., Kerrville – Bail jumping. 1 day in jail and court costs of $360.
• Sommer Nicole Crutchfield, 100 block of Meeker Rd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Christine Marie Culp, 200 block of Kimble Oaks Trl., Harper – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Vincent Flores, 1800 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200, and disorderly conduct. $1,000 fine, 16 days in jail and court costs of $559.
• Sandra Delaine Fonder, unit block of Dunning Rd., Fredericksburg – Duty on striking an unattended vehicle. $750 fine, 88 days in jail and court costs of $413.
• Aaron Bradley Hansen, 800 block of Earl Garrett, Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Esequiel Hernandez, P.O. Box, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Joseph Henry Juarez, 400 block of Ruth St., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $250 fine and court costs of $353.
• Alan Lee Killaby, 400 block of Hugo St., Kerrville – Accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than $200. 5 days in jail and court costs of $313.
• John Allen Kinnebrew, 500 block of E Pipe Creek Dr., Pipe Creek – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 4 days in jail and court costs of $378.
• Twali Monique Lespreance, 100 block of Four Sisters Lane, Medina – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Jeremiah Bryson Limehouse, 300 block of Whitewing Dr., Kerrville – Four counts of violation of probation. 45 days in jail.
• Tim Duncan Mbogo Maina, 3800 block of Bastrop St., Melissa, Texas – Attempted possession of marijuana. $200 fine, 6 months of probation and court costs of $116.
• Bradley Clayton McAllister, 100 block of Catalina Ct., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $1,000 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $478.
• Jorge Hernandez Moron, 300 block of Sparkman Dr., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $250 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $413.
• Luke Walter Selby, 200 block of Mae Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Earl Stanley Shakesnyder, 100 block of Michon Dr., Kerrville – Three counts of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $1,500 fine, 6 days in jail and court costs of $1,219.
• Efrain Jesus Tyson, 2800 block of Maple, Kerrville – Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 6 days in jail and court costs of $808.
• Cade Joseph Vessier, 300 block of Loop 534, Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $166.
• Jose Antonio Zayas, 2600 block of Singing Wind, Kerrville – Criminal trespass. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $350.
