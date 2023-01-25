Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• John Kevin Grove and Sabrina Ann Miller, Jan. 18.
• Thomas Joseph Inskeep and Patricia M. Council, Jan. 18.
• Gerald Brill Wilcox and Mary Yoakum Cazier, Jan. 18.
• Zachariah Blake Allen and Morgan Kasey McCollum, Jan. 18.
• Terry R. Phillips and Geneva Kay Giles, Jan. 19.
• Jeremy Heyn Sosa and Elizabeth Alexandria Bishop, Jan. 19.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Stephanie Renee Everett of Kerrville and Tyler Blake Everett of Kerrville, Jan. 11.
• Earl N. Woods and Arletta J. Woods of Santa Anna, Texas, Jan. 17.
