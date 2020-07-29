• Bryan Keith Acuff, 200 block of Oak Haven Dr., Kerrville – Evading arrest. $500 fine, 59 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Georgia Lee Kruger, 100 block of Encino Vista, Kerrville – Possession of dangerous drugs. $750 fine, 12 months of probation, 20 hours of community service and court costs of $310.
• David James Pillatzke, 100 block of Stephanie Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $458.
• Brandy Nicole Stevens, 400 block of Lake Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $497.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.