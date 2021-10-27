Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 19.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Oct. 24.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 300 block of W Main St. on Oct. 21.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury reported at KPD on Oct. 18.
• An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Oct. 21.
• KPD is investigating unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, and violation of a protective order, in the 900 block of Lytle St. on Oct. 21.
• KPD is investigating violation of a protective order, and publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material, reported at KPD on Oct. 22.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 2600 block of Singing Wind on Oct. 24.
• An assault was reported in the 700 block of Alpine Dr. on Oct. 24.
• An arrest was made for continuous violence against the family, burglary of a habitation, criminal trespass of a habitation, and making a false statement to a law enforcement employee, in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 24.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury reported at KPD on Oct. 24.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in the 800 block of Webster Ave. on Oct. 24.
• KPD is investigating assault, violation of a protective order, stalking, and obstruction or retaliation, in the 900 block of Lytle St. on Oct. 24.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 900 block of Golf Ave. on Oct. 22.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 100 block of Fallow Dr. on Oct. 23.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 18.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 18.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 18.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100, and theft of less than $100, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 18.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Main St. on Oct. 19.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass, and theft of property between $100-$750, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 21.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 with previous convictions, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 21.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 100 block of Water St. on Oct. 23.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Oct. 19.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Dean Dr. on Oct. 23.
Accidents
• KPD is investigating a major accident in the 1200 block of Broadway on Oct. 20.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 3:06 p.m. on Oct. 22.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1800 block of Airport Loop on Oct. 23. See Page 1.
Other Offenses
• KPD filed a case of disorderly conduct, and discharging a weapon in public, in the 500 block of Lytle St. on Oct. 21.
• KPD filed a case of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 100 block of Main St. on Oct. 22.
