• Austin Joseph Bess, 100 block of Kathy Dr., Kerrville – Making a false statement to a police officer. $750 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $360.
• Jeremy David Cantu, 400 block of Goss St., Kerrville – Accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than $200. $100 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $303.
• Patricia Lynn Garces, 100 block of Denise, Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $2,000 fine, 156 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Toby Carl Hughes, 600 block of Elmwood Dr., Bandera – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $518.
• Toby Keith Johnson, 200 block of Deloris St., Harper – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $300.
