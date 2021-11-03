Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Mulberry Rd. on Oct. 26.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Oct. 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 500 block of Yorktown Blvd. on Oct. 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 30.
• An arrest was made for minor in possession of alcohol, and possession of tobacco products by a minor, after a suspicious vehicle call in the 500 block of Town Creek Rd. on Oct. 30.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Jefferson St. on Oct. 30.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, an accident involving injury, and an accident involving more than $200 damage to a motor vehicle, in the 3300 block of Hwy. 27 on Oct. 31.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2500 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 31.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 31.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of tobacco products by a minor in the 3000 block of Loop 534 on Oct. 25.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, driving while intoxicated, and an accident involving damage to a motor vehicle greater than $200, reported at KPD on Oct. 27.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 500 block of Peterson Dr. on Oct. 28.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 29.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order, and an arrest warrant, in the 200 block of Hamilton St. on Oct. 25.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat to cause fear of imminent serious bodily injury in the 3000 block of Loop 534 on Oct. 25.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact, and public intoxication, at a disturbance in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 26.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 2800 block of Hunt St. on Oct. 27.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Oct. 28.
• An arrest was made for continuous violence against the family, and an arrest warrant, in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 28.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 3600 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 30.
• KPD is investigating violation of a protective order, and intimidation, in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 30.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated second offense, harassment of a public servant, resisting arrest, and assault on a peace officer, in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 31.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 800 block of Myrta St. on Oct. 28.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation on a suspicious circumstances call in the 600 block of Wheless Ave. on Oct. 30.
Thefts
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 with previous convictions, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 28.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 30.
• Another arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 30.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 with previous convictions, and an arrest warrant, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 31.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2000 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Oct. 25.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 300 block of Main St. on Oct. 27.
• KPD is investigating an accident involving more than $200 damage to a vehicle in the 1200 block of Broadway on Oct. 29.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.