Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Aug. 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Main St. on Aug. 17.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving, in the 1900 block of Singing Wind Dr. N on Aug. 19.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 900 block of Main St. on Aug. 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and obstructing highway passage, in the 900 block of Spur 98 on Aug. 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 22.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 300 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 20.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 21.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and an arrest warrant, in the 2900 block of Legion Dr. on Aug. 22.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual materials in the 100 block of Stephanie Dr. on Aug. 16.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury at a disturbance call in the 2800 block of Maple St. on Aug. 16.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat of family, and burglary of a habitation, in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 18.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact, and terroristic threat of the family, in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 22.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 4100 block of Stone Creek Dr. on Aug. 17.
• KPD filed a case of hindering secured creditors in the 200 block of G St. on Aug. 17.
• KPD is investigating theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Water St. on Aug. 17.
• KPD is investigating theft of motor parts and accessories less than $100 reported at KPD on Aug. 20.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 from a motor vehicle in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 22.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Aug. 22.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in Mile 504 of IH-10 on Aug. 21.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident at 4:14 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 19.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 10:41 a.m. on Aug. 21.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 3700 block of Bandera Hwy. on Aug. 21.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 200 block of Upper St. on Aug. 16.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Aug. 18.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Aug. 18.
• An arrest was made for parent or guardian allowing an unlicensed minor to drive in the 500 block of Main St. on Aug. 18.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 20.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 200 block of Yorktown Blvd. on Aug. 20.
• KPD answered a suspicious circumstance call in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Aug. 20.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 2700 block of Fredericksburg Rd. on Aug. 21.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 500 block of Main St. on Aug. 21.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Aug. 21.
