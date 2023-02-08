Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Jan. 30.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 2100 block of Old FM 689 on Feb. 1.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Summit Top Dr. on Feb. 1.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of W Water St. on Feb. 3.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Water St. on Feb. 4.
• An arrest was made for a passenger with an open container of alcohol in the 3100 block of Legion Dr. on Feb. 4.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 4.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 2000 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 4.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 300 block of Spur 100 on Feb. 4.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of Sheppard Rees Rd. on Feb. 5.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana at a disturbance call in the 800 block of Sidney Baker St. on Feb. 2.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 4.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and driving while intoxicated, in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 5.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 700 block of Hill Country Dr. on Jan. 30.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 2100 block of Bandera Hwy. on Feb. 3.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 400 block of Main St. on Feb. 4.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating fraudulent use or possession of less than five identifying items in the 19000 block of I-45, Spring, Texas, on Feb. 2.
• An arrest was made for theft of property between $100-$750, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 500 block of Robinson Ave. on Feb. 2.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 2900 block of Dry Hollow Dr. on Feb. 2.
• An arrest was made for theft of less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 4.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 5.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Feb. 5.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on Feb. 3.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 31.
• KPD is investigating damage to city property in the 800 block of Tennis St. on Feb. 2.
• KPD responded to a residence alarm in the 2500 block of Boyington Ln. on Feb. 3.
• KPD is investigating a report of an accidental gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Legion Dr. on Feb. 3.
• KPD is investigating an accidental gunshot wound in the 1900 block of Hwy. 41, Rocksprings on Feb. 4.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 300 block of Main St. on Feb. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.