Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• David James Beaird, unit block of Indian Springs Dr., Kerrville – Three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, and criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000.
• William George Brown, 400 block of Mack Holliman, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Sergio Arturo Carrasco Saldana, 300 block of N Denton St., Hobbs, N.M. – Possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Laura Lyn Casanova, 900 block of Paschal, Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Sidney Renee Cavness, 3300 block of Legion Dr., Kerrville – Possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, attempting to tamper with evidence, and tampering with evidence.
• Kirt Andre Clewis, 2400 block of Bammelwood Dr., Houston - Possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Juan Carlos Correa, 16000 block of NW County Rd. 190, Rice, Texas – Nine counts of smuggling of persons.
• Fidencio A. Fraire-Villarreal, 200 block of Riojas Dr., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of cocaine.
• Justin Everett Garant, 900 block of Paschal Ave., Kerrville – Stalking.
• John Ray Gonzales Jr., 1600 block of Woodside Dr., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Ambrose Gordon III, 900 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Continuous violence against the family.
• Darvin Adonis Hernandez Sifontes, 6000 block of Kidneywood Trl., Austin – Four counts of smuggling of persons.
• Patrick Laveil Hill, 200 block of Josephine St., Kerrville – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Pedro Morales-Martinez, 400 block of Lytle, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• James Christian Myhre, 100 block of Lange Ravine, Hunt – Possession of less than one gm. of methamphetamine.
• Katy Waddell Odom, 500 block of Tomahawk Trl., Kerrville – Assault on a public servant.
• Armando Ortega, 7000 block of NE County Rd. 1050, Rice, Texas – Nine counts of smuggling of persons.
• Miguel Angel Rangel, 5500 block of Berry Creek, Houston – Online solicitation of a minor.
• Henry Reyes, 3800 block of Hwy. 27, Kerrville – Possession of 4 oz. to 5 lbs. of marijuana.
• Colby Ryan Robinson, P.O. Box, Utopia – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Librado Rodriguez III, 3300 block of Legion Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Jose Luis Rodriguez-Ortega, 4600 block of Riverside Dr., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Eden Giovanni Silvas, 5900 block of Bayless St., San Antonio – Delivery of 1/4 oz. to 5 lbs. of marijuana.
• Britney Nicole Spring, 100 block of Lafayette, Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Vincent Michael Torres, 1800 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Adolfo Tovar, 120 block of Waltonia Lodges Dr., Ingram - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Damian Patrick VanWinkle, 300 block of Madrona, Kerrville – Indecency with a child by sexual contact.
• Vivian Vega, 200 block of Mae Dr., Kerrville – Theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Amber Lynette Whitlow, 5600 block of Middlefield Dr., San Antonio – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
