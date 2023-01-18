• James Colton Atkinson, 200 block of Yorktown Blvd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated, and use or possession of inhalant paraphernalia. $500 fine, deferred 12 months, 20 hours of community service and court costs of $788.
• Cody Ryan Bullard, 300 block of Witt Rd., Center Point – Driving while intoxicated second offense, and possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $4,000 fine, 63 days in jail and court costs of $788.
