Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Encarnacion J. Carlos and Briann Fritz, March 7.
• Hunter Patrick Treat and Mayra Leticia Sotelo, March 7.
• Hunter Stamper Reynolds and Elizabeth Gross Thomas, March 8.
• Marisol Rosales and Catherine Gabrille Perez, March 8.
• George Edward Derr and Gaynelle Smith, March 8.
• Lee Stuart Posey and Sheila Ann Newland, March 9.
• Lawrence Patrick Summers and Kayla Marie Vincent, March 10.
• Michael Anthony Stovall and Heather Michelle Lemon, March 11.
• Adrian Alva Gallegos and Reagan Rachelle Cahela, March 11.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Rhonda Eileen Wright Bayless of Comfort and Jerry Wayne Bayless of Comfort, Feb. 22.
• Tess Marie Alvarado of Kerrville and Casper Cruz Alvarado Jr. of New Braunfels, Texas, Feb. 28.
• Keoni Reese Collins of Kerrville and Christina Marie Collins of Corsicana, Texas, March 2.
• Gloria Vlasek of Kerrville and William Ed Vlasek Jr. of Hunt, March 3.
• Amanda Rose Jackson and Jacob Raymond Jackson, March 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.