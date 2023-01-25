Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Main St. on Jan. 13.
• An arrest was made for a passenger with an open container of alcohol in the 1900 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Leslie Dr. on Jan. 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, and fleeing a police officer, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 17.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 18.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Earl Garrett on Jan. 19.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Tivy St. on Jan. 20.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Tivy St. on Jan. 21.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, public intoxication, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and minor in possession of tobacco products, in the 1000 block of Main St. on Jan. 15.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 16.
• An arrest was made for manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 3000 block of Legion Dr. on Jan. 18.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Jan. 19.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Jan. 19.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 2900 block of Legion Dr. on Jan. 20.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 20.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and a local warrant, in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 20.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 600 block of Main St. on Jan. 21.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 21.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and driving while intoxicated second offense, in the 1000 block of Main St. on Jan. 22.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 13.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 1100 block of Jackson Rd. on Jan. 15.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 600 block of Travis St. on Jan. 15.
• An arrest was made for intentional injury of a child/elderly/disabled in the 3600 block of Memorial Blvd. on Jan. 18.
• KPD filed a case of terroristic threat of the family in the 2600 block of Singing Wind on Jan. 19.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury, and driving while intoxicated, at a disturbance call in the 1700 block of Main St. on Jan. 19.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 16.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 3600 block of Memorial Blvd. on Jan. 20.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 100 block of Terrace Ln. on Jan. 20.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on Jan. 21.
Thefts
• An arrest was made for theft of less than $100 in the 600 block of Barnett St. on Jan. 17.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and credit card abuse, in the 100 block of Meadowview Ln. on Jan. 17.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument reported at KPD on Jan. 20.
• An arrest was made for tampering with a government record to defraud, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 21.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on Jan. 22.
• KPD is investigating theft of a firearm from a building in the 700 block of Everett St. on Jan. 22.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 3300 block of Loop 534 on Jan. 15.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant on a suspicious person call in the 600 block of Travis St. on Jan. 15.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on Jan. 13.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Jan. 15.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 16.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Jan. 16.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2000 block of Bandera Hwy. on Jan. 21.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 14.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 15.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 15.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass on real property in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 15.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 16.
• KPD responded to an ambulance call in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Jan. 16.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Jan. 16.
• An arrest was made for pedestrian failing to yield not at a crosswalk in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 17.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 2400 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.