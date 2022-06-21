Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Vicente Medina III and Selena Ann Garces, June 13.
• Caleb Hunter Cunningham and Katlyn Rose Flores, June 13.
• Cristobal Cris Caballero and Atsuko Karol Mendiola, June 16.
• Charles David Latham and Lydia Renee Dressen, June 16.
• Edward George De Rosier and Mary Keller Coleman, June 17.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Cynthia Bivens-Gregory of Center Point and William Max Schreiber of Center Point, June 9.
• Theresa Ann Cortez of Ingram and Adrian Cortez of Cedar Creek, Texas, June 9.
• Amy Sue Carrillo of Kerrville and Juan Javier Ornelas of Beeville, Texas, June 10.
• Carolyn Kemp of Kerrville and Roger Basil Kemp of Mountain Home, June 10.
• Sherry Cowey Whitton of Kerrville and Russell L. Whitton of Jones Creek, Texas, June 10.
• Iris Mabel Nieto of Kerrville and Christopher Donnell Rodriguez of Kerrville, June 13.
• James Ray Alonzo of Center Point and Tracy Colleen Alonzo of Kerrville, June 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.