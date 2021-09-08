Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Main St. on Sept. 1.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated less than 21 years of age, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 500 block of Barnett St. on Aug. 30.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, tampering with evidence, and an arrest warrant, during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 30.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in the 100 block of Francisco Lemos on Aug. 30.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for assault causing bodily injuries, interfering with public duties, and disorderly conduct, in the 400 block of Beech St. on Aug. 31.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 600 block of Yorktown Blvd. on Aug. 30.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 31.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Aug. 30.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 2600 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 31.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 31.
