• Daniel Fernando Aguilar, 600 block of South Trace Ln., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $413.
• Del Perry Benites, 100 block of Plaza Dr., Kerrville – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 18 months of probation and court costs of $372.
• Michael Wayne Boone Jr., 2300 block of Trails End, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Dalton Kyle Castro, 300 block of 7th St., Comfort – Theft of property between $100-$750. $500 fine, deferred 12 months, 50 hours of community service and court costs of $312.
• Dustin Ray Cooper, Assault on a family member. $1,000 fine, deferred 12 months, 40 hours of community service and court costs of $262.
• Ashen Nathaniel Lord, 1400 block of Sidney Baker N, Kerrville – Evading arrest or detention. $500 fine, deferred 12 months, 50 hours of community service and court costs of $262.
• Clayton Allen Newton, 3300 N Bryant St., San Angelo – Bail jumping. $1,000 fine, deferred 12 months, 40 hours of community service and court costs of $360.
• Benjamin Ray Rios, 600 block of Meadowview Ln., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 18 months of probation, 100 hours of community service and court costs of $470.
• Matthew Jacob Rios, 100 block of Shadow Ridge Ln., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 20 hours of community service and court costs of $478.
• Sterling Lane Saunders, 400 block of Loyal Valley Rd., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and unlawfully carrying a weapon. $2,000 fine, 365 days in jail, 24 months of probation, 100 hours of community service and court costs of $557.10.
• Betrice Ofelia Valdez, 300 block of Booster St., Center Point – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $300 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $413.
• Rachael Anne Weldon, 1500 block of W Bitters, San Antonio – Driving while intoxicated. $750 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $478.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.