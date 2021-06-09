Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Steven Michael Alvarado, 200 block of Frederick Rd., Kerrville – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jason Ray Arntfield, 100 block of Storage Ln., Center Point – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• John Christopher Bellard, 100 block of Michon, Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Kevin Edward Brandt, 200 block of Marshall Dr., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jacob Daniel Brehm, 300 block of Sonnet Ct., Kingsport, Tenn. – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Alex Garcia Carlos, 500 block of Lindner Ave., Comfort – Burglary of a habitation.
• Ernest Jesse Constante, 200 block of Jefferson St., Kerrville – Engaging in organized criminal activity.
• Nathan James Durivage, 700 block of Smokey Mountain Dr., Kerrville – Assault on a family member to impede breathing.
• Dolores Guadalupe Flores, 100 block of Azucena St., San Antonio – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Michael Flores Jr., 2900 block of Hunt St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Adrian Sanchez Garcia, 100 block of Ingram Hills Rd., Ingram – Assault on a family member with previous convictions.
• Cynthia Garcia, 300 block of Coleman Dr., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Devin Don Geller, 3900 block of Bandera Hwy., Kerrville – Three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, two counts of failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register, and online solicitation of a minor for sexual contact.
• Carlos Aurelio Gonzalez, 1300 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrville – Engaging in organized criminal activity.
• Donivyn James Irvin, 300 block of George Ct., Kerrville – Assault on a peace officer or judge.
• Mario Diaz Marquez, 100 block of Donna Dr., Ingram – Failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register.
• Aislynn Pamela Martin, 100 block of Daniel Ln., Center Point – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence with intent to impair investigation.
• Eddie Menchaca, 100 block of Brinks Ln., Center Point - Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Staci Renae Savala, 2300 block of Fifer, Kerrville – Felony bail jumping.
• James Nathan Stacy, 300 block of Whispering Oaks Ln., Ingram – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Billy Joe Thomas II, 400 block of Coronado Dr., Kerrville – Possession of 4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana.
• Tony Nicholas Toman, 300 block of McNeil, Ingram – Assault on a family member causing bodily injury with previous convictions.
• Shane Daniel Vaughan, 400 block of Dean Dr., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm, of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Fred Gordon Vincent, 3800 block of Junction Hwy, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.