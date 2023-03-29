• Daniel Lee Breshers, 300 block of Roundup Trl., Bandera – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. Two days in jail and court costs of $393.
• Levi William Marsh, 10300 block of Little Sugar Creek, Converse, Texas - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Mary Jennifer Nielsen, 900 block of Volunteer Landing Ln., Knoxville, Tenn. Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Erica Nichole Priddy, 400 block of West Jefferson St., Kerrville – Accident involving more than $200 damage to a vehicle. $500 fine, deferred for 6 months and court costs of $363.
• Ashley Marie Sharpe, 100 block of Overhead Dr., Kerrville – Violation of probation. Four days in jail.
