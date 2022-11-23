Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol, possession of an open container of alcohol by a passenger, driving with an invalid license, two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1400 block of E Main St. on Nov. 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Nov. 11.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 200 block of Francisco Lemos on Nov. 12.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1600 block of Sidney Baker St. on Nov. 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 14.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Hays St. on Nov. 14.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 400 block of Lowry St. on Nov. 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 17.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 17.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 400 block of Meadowview Ln. on Nov. 20.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and displaying expired license plates, in the 2300 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 11.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance on a juvenile problem call in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Nov. 11.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 1800 block of Lang Dr. on Nov. 12.
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1100 block of Denton St. N on Nov. 13.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia at KPD on Nov. 15.
• KPD filed a case of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 400 block of Methodist Encampment Rd. on Nov. 15.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Lois St. on Nov. 16.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Nov. 17.
• An arrest was made for two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four local warrants, in the 1000 block of Lime Creek Rd. on Nov. 18.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 600 block of Meadowview on Nov. 20.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 1900 block of Thurman St. on Nov. 11.
• An arrest was made for intentional injury to a child/elderly/disabled in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Nov. 12.
• KPD exceptionally cleared an assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 500 block of Ross St. on Nov. 15.
• KPD filed a case of assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 300 block of Upper St. on Nov. 16.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 1200 block of Water St. E on Nov. 17.
• KPD is investigating publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Nov. 17.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault on a family member to impede breathing with previous convictions in Mile 514 of I-10 on Nov. 18.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 700 block of Travis St. on Nov. 19.
Robberies
• KPD is investigating robbery in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. S on Nov. 19.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 1500 block of E Main St. on Nov. 17.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 200 block of G St. on Nov. 19.
• KPD is investigating theft of property less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on Nov. 20.
• KPD is investigating forgery in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 20.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on Nov. 17.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant on a suspicious circumstances call in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on Nov. 20.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on Nov. 11.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Nov. 12.
• KPD is investigating an accident involving greater than $200 damage to a vehicle in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Dr. on Nov. 14.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Nov. 18.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking a fixture greater than $200 at a minor accident in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov. 20.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating a violation of an occupational drivers license in the 400 block of Hays St. on Nov. 14.
• KPD is investigating a missing person reported at KPD on Nov. 17.
