• Tammy Sue Bates, 400 block of Clearwater Paseo, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Vanessa Monique Cuevas, 11400 block of Monte Cristo Rd., Fredericksburg – Possession of dangerous drugs. $500 fine, 107 days in jail and court costs of $350.
• Darrell Walter Moffett, Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 25 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Willie Juniour Olivares, 200 block of Hugo St., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
